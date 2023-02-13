Former champion returns after almost four years, Logan Paul invades - 5 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

The final episode of WWE RAW ahead of Elimination Chamber takes place tonight. There are still several pieces left to put into place before the company makes its final premium live event stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are set to be part of a contract signing. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will appear on Miz TV, and the company is expected to make several more matches official for the show.

With plenty of room for swerves tonight on WWE RAW, the following list looks at just five surprises that could take place.

#5. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn come face to face

The two men looking to end the reign of terror that Roman Reigns has had over WWE for over three years are yet to come face-to-face on-screen. Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 if Sami Zayn is unable to defeat him in Montreal this weekend.

Rhodes is yet to acknowledge that he could face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania instead of The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Zayn could make the trip to RAW this week to make it clear that he isn't there to be overlooked.

#4. Nikki Cross takes out her own teammates on WWE RAW

WWE enjoys pushing rivals together as teammates just days before they will be forced to go against each other. This week on WWE RAW, all of the women who are set to compete inside the Chamber have been forced to battle in a six-woman tag team match.

Clearly, these women are not going to co-exist, but because WWE is pushing Nikki Cross' new persona, it's likely that she will be the one to turn on her team, only to then be taken out by Asuka. It's highly likely that this match will just be a brawl since all six women are looking for that championship shot and could have completely looked past this match.

#3. The Hurt Business reunites and takes out Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar made it clear that he wants a match against Bobby Lashley this weekend at Elimination Chamber. However, the match is yet to be made official since the contract will be signed tonight on WWE RAW.

After The Hurt Business seemingly reunited without Lashley last week on RAW, it will be interesting to see if they come to his aid against Lesnar this week and allow The All Mighty to take bragging rights into this weekend's show.

#2. Logan Paul invades Miz TV

Seth Rollins has spoken in public quite a bit over the past few weeks and suggested that he holds a grudge against Logan Paul for his Royal Rumble elimination. The former WWE Champion is set to appear on Miz TV ahead of his United States Championship match at Elimination Chamber. Hence, this could be where his WrestleMania match is set up.

Paul could appear on Titantron or in person to invade the segment and make it clear that he has heard what Rollins has had to say over the past week, and now he wants to respond.

#1. Trish Stratus returns to help Lita and Becky Lynch

Last week on WWE RAW, Lita made the save to help Becky Lynch defeat Bayley inside a Steel Cage Match. The two are still outnumbered by Damage CTRL, but there are rumors that they could have some backup this week.

Trish Stratus hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam 2019, when she took on Charlotte Flair in a losing effort. Hence, this could set up her first WWE match in almost four years.

