Former champion’s WWE return to influence LWO members to ditch the group? Analyzing the likelihood

Trouble does seem to find the LWO. The faction was betrayed by Santos Escobar months ago on WWE SmackDown. Tonight, Zelina Vega was attacked by Elektra Lopez on the blue brand. Could these constant interventions influence the members to make a drastic decision?

Word on the internet is that Andrade El Idolo could be WWE-bound after he finished up with AEW. Hypothetically, putting the former NXT Champion in a storyline with the Latino World Order would be the right move, given his history with both Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.

It is also possible Andrade could debut solely to influence Zelina Vega to ditch the LWO and go back to being a performer/manager duo, just like they were in Triple H’s version of NXT.

Andrade and Rey Mysterio had some amazing matches on SmackDown a couple of years ago. They could run it back at WrestleMania 40 to determine one true leader of the Latino World Order. As of this moment, Rey is still in rehab to heal his injuries.

Did Elektra Lopez join LWO on WWE SmackDown?

Elektra Lopez showed up during Carlito’s match against Santos Escobar on SmackDown tonight. The NXT star attacked Zelina Vega to cause a major distraction for Carlito, allowing Santos Escobar to score a sneak pinfall win over the former Intercontinental Champion.

Lopez joined Escobar and Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel) on the aisle as all four members of Legado Del Fantasma celebrated the Lucha Emperor’s win over Carlito. Michael Cole noted that the feud between the two factions is far from over.

