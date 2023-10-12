Former champion to target LA Knight for major WWE botch this week? What you might have missed

LA Knight's stock is at an all-time high as he is among WWE's top babyfaces. His appearances are met with loud cheers from the audience, and this week's episode of NXT was no different.

Knight teamed up with John Cena to defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. He was also present at this week's NXT, officiating the match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio.

Baron Corbin cut a backstage promo on the Tuesday night show but seemingly exceeded his allotted time. WWE didn't wait for him to finish and cued Knight's entrance theme. The Lone Wolf was visibly frustrated with the development and walked off without finishing his interview.

Lately, Corbin hasn't been shown the respect he feels he deserves. It's only a matter of time before he retaliates and challenges a top star to regain momentum. On this week's SmackDown, the former United States Champion could confront LA Knight since the latter is riding a wave of momentum.

He can interrupt Knight during his segment in front of the live audience and cut him off, just like Knight's entrance theme cut off Corbin's promo. Of course, WWE must ensure the potential exchange leads to a significant storyline that impresses fans.

Triple H has huge plans for LA Knight

WWE's Chief Content Officer is betting all his chips on LA Knight's potential. He seemingly believes that The Megastar deserves a push, and that's precisely what the company plans to do.

During the post-Fastlane press conference, The Game revealed his booking strategy for the SmackDown star.

“He is so used to fighting his way up the hill that he can't enjoy it and I'm working on it with him. Trying to get him to enjoy it, trying to get him to understand that we're all pushing with him. We're all pushing him up the hill too.”

It goes without saying that fans want to witness LA Knight make his way to the top. However, it seems he has already made an everlasting mark on the WWE Universe.

