Former champion teased massive reunion on WWE RAW tonight: The subtle hint you missed

WWE teased a massive reunion on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. It has been one that many fans have been begging to see on social media, especially in recent months.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo where he addressed his recent losses. Ciampa noted that while he was always "this close" to winning, he hasn't come this far to be content and stop at being just "this close."

The Blackheart then said the magic words that fans have been waiting for. He noted that sometimes you have to "do it yourself." This is key, as Do It Yourself, aka DIY, is the tag team name for Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Wrestling has been away from WWE television for months at this point. He dealt with some injuries but then, despite allegedly being cleared for action, just never returned to television. He is now seemingly on his way back to team up with his long-time best friend.

Tommaso and Johnny are former NXT Tag Team Champions. The two broke into the company together, rose through the ranks, and then had a violent split. Ciampa and Gargano later feuded on NXT, and both even held the coveted NXT Championship.

Tommaso Ciampa has also been teasing Johnny Gargano's WWE return on social media

The teases of the former NXT Tag Team Champions reuniting haven't been exclusive to television. In fact, Ciampa has been posting videos and other teasers over the past several weeks to seemingly build hype toward Johnny Wrestling's return.

Tommaso has started to use the hashtag "FindJohnnyG" on social media. He has also been filming videos where he asks superstars if they've seen the former NXT Champion. So far, Ciampa has interacted with Matt Riddle, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

These videos all take a humorous tone, with Ciampa sad that he can't find his best friend. Another recent upload saw Tommaso in a recovery bath at his home, yelling out for Johnny Gargano. The content is silly but certainly engaging.

In addition to the actual videos, The Blackheart has put up flyers in various locations that will hopefully help him find his long long friend. He has been seen plastering them in the backstage area on social media.

Between hinting at Johnny's return on-screen and the hilarious videos off-screen, it seems all but guaranteed that the former NXT Tag Team Champions will be reuniting on WWE television sooner rather than later. The only question is when it may happen.

