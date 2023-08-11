Former champion to win a title right after debuting on WWE RAW? Exploring potential swerve

WWE fans were quite disappointed to know that Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL and thus can't remain one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green. The promotion addressed her unfortunate injury, but no official action has been taken yet.

While many believe that the company will and should strip the duo of their belts, others hope that Chelsea will find a replacement partner instead. If this is to happen, there's one NXT star who may be in the right place at the right time to make it happen.

Cora Jade has been on NXT for quite some time now. She even captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Recently, however, she showed frustration with her direction, going as far as to take her stuff out of the locker room, perhaps leaving the white & gold brand for good.

There's a strong chance that the move was due to an impending call-up to the main roster. If that is the case, she could possibly be Chelsea's choice as a surprise replacement for The Jersey Devil.

This would allow Cora Jade to become a champion immediately upon potentially joining WWE RAW. She would also become one of only a handful of women to hold both the NXT and main roster versions of the Women's Tag Team Titles. Of course, all of this depends on what the promotion chooses to do.

Sonya Deville discussed her injury and losing her first title in WWE

The Jersey Deville posted a video on social media shortly after the news of her unfortunate injury broke. She confirmed exactly what the issue was and in what match it took place.

You can check out her comments below.

"I have torn my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca and Charlotte. Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow."

Deville tearing her ACL is unfortunate, as it will likely require a long time to heal. Her bout with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair was a fun contest, but the injury will forever dampen what should've been a fun memory.

Sonya Deville continued to discuss her injury after confirming her surgery. She pointed out that the WWE Women's Tag Team Title win was her first championship after over eight years in the company.

"I've been working the last 8+ years in the WWE and in my wrestling career to obtain a title of some sort. I finally got my hands on the women's tag team titles with Chelsea. And we've been champs for 20-something days. It's super bitter to say that it's come to an end due to an injury. Especially since it's my first injury."

The bigger feeling she has is certainly understandable. While it isn't yet clear when she'll be back or what will come of the Women's Tag Team Titles, fans, wrestlers, and Sportskeeda wish Sonya a speedy recovery.

