Former champions to challenge The Judgment Day for first title win after 390+ days? Analyzing why it must happen 

The Judgment Day has been on a destructive path, which got magnified after winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Payback 2023. Damian Priest was announced to appear on next week's edition of SmackDown.

On the red brand, the duo has been engaged in a heavy feud against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who are out for vengeance to get their titles back. The advantage of holding an undisputed championship provides Balor and Priest the ability to appear and compete on both brands.

Over the past couple of weeks, WWE shared vignettes featuring Pretty Deadly. In July, Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury and has been absent from television since then. The duo were a notable part of NXT UK before making their way to the main roster. They made their SmackDown debut in May this year and have already gone up against the then-tag team champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

If the duo's response using the recent vignettes on Prince's recovery has been any indication, their WWE future looks promising. While they have not announced a specific date for a return, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson could crash the Tag Team Champions' SmackDown return and challenge them for a title shot. With Fastlane approaching next weekend, the event would be deemed as a perfect platform for a title match against The Judgment Day.

Pretty Deadly are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. Their flamboyant mannerisms and outfits caught on well with the WWE Universe.

The Judgment Day heading for a mega tag team match soon?

JD McDonagh has been trying in vain to get in The Judgment Day's good books. Last week on RAW, he was confronted by Damian Priest for interference in their match and segments.

The group has been involved in feuds with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes, and now Jey Uso has also been added to the equation. Without Rhea Ripley, McDonagh seems to be the only valid male member to contest in a four-man tag team match. Given the likeliness of events, a mega match could be set up among all members at Survivor Series 2023 in another War Games setup.

The Eradicator is currently out of action due to bruised ribs, which she suffered at the hands of Nia Jax earlier this month. This has not thrown her off the mind games, as she constantly posts on social media proving that she is keeping track of whatever her Judgment Day teammates are up to.

Moreover, all members of The Judgment Day currently hold championships. Additionally, Damian Priest is also Mr. Money in the Bank, enabling him an extra advantage of possibly going after the World Heavyweight Championship. This was a sore subject with Finn Balor when the 41-year-old won the briefcase in July. They set their feelings aside on the matter, at least for the time being.

Do you think Pretty Deadly could return and challenge The Judgment Day for the Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comments section below!