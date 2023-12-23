Former champions to return after 1032 days to reclaim their tag team championship from The Judgment Day? Analyzing why it must happen

The Judgment Day’s run with the tag team championship could be coming to an end. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in their second reign currently. They might end up dropping their titles to former champions.

The stars in question are none other than the Authors of Pain. WWE teased the arrival of the popular tag team alongside their manager, the legendary Paul Ellering, on the latest SmackDown taping. The trio were shown in a vignette featuring Karrion Kross and Scarlett, but their faces weren’t revealed.

It is possible that trio could be introduced by Kross and Scarlett on WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. Triple H has been building up heel factions ever since he took over creative, and a Kross-AOP alliance looks to be his next big project.

Akam and Rezar last appeared on WWE television more than 1,000 days ago. Their final appearance occurred on the March 9, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW. They teamed up with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (aka Matthews) to defeat the Street Profits and The Viking Raiders on the show.

Have Authors of Pain crossed paths with The Judgment Day before?

The Authors of Pain weren’t part of WWE when The Judgment Day showed up as a faction. Edge (aka Adam Copeland) introduced Damian Priest as a founding member of JD on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the stable at WrestleMania Backlash.

It was reported back in 2022 that the Authors had re-signed with WWE prior to the return of Vince McMahon as chairman in January 2023. The duo have reportedly been part the company’s internal travel list as far back as May.

It remains to be seen if fans will see a match between the Authors of Pain and The Judgment Day for the tag team titles in 2024.