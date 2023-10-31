Former champions set to make WWE RAW debut after 2 years? The Judgment Day must beware!

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. For those unaware, it will also be the final edition before the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel 2023. Additionally, tonight's edition of the red brand will feature an unexpected clash where the Creed Brothers will face Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

This match was announced by the company after the recent social media exchanges between the two teams. However, just after this match announcement, reports emerged which indicated that the Creed Brothers might soon become permanent members of the red brand, hinting at a potential main roster call-up.

With the company seemingly pushing the NXT tag team for a main roster call-up, it also opens up the possibility for a clash against the Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team titles in the near future.

Expand Tweet

However, it is important to note that the Creed Brothers are already scheduled for an upcoming tag team match against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Tables, Ladders & Scares match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night 2.

So, it seems like their upcoming match at NXT Halloween Havoc might be their last match as members of the NXT brand.

For those unaware, Halloween Havoc is an NXT weekly special show, with Night 2 set to take place on October 31, 2023. The event will be hosted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Seth Rollins is already announced for a match on tonight's WWE RAW

As we head towards Crown Jewel 2023, the company has already announced Seth Rollins for a scheduled match on tonight's WWE RAW. For those unaware, the Visionary is set to clash with JD McDonagh on tonight's show ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre at the Crown Jewel PLE.

However, the concluding moments of the match might surprise fans, with Drew McIntyre trying to aid JD McDonagh against the Visionary. This move could be done to sow more seeds for the speculated heel turn of Drew McIntyre in the company.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it also fuels the possibility of an alliance between the Scottish Warrior and the Judgment Day, which has already been teased by the company multiple times over the past few weeks.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's edition of WWE RAW and what the company has in store for us on the final show before Crown Jewel.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here