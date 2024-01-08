Former Intercontinental Champion to shockingly return to WWE for one last run in 2024? Looking at the chances

Ric Flair is a legend in and outside of WWE. His professional wrestling career spans decades, and he's done virtually all there is to do. He is a 16-time world champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and a former tag team champion.

The Nature Boy is currently part of All Elite Wrestling. He has signed a multi-year deal with the Jacksonville-based company. Many believe he joined primarily to celebrate the conclusion of Sting's career. Flair and Sting are long-time friends and rivals.

As a result, some fans wonder if Flair could return for another run with WWE once Sting officially retires later this year. While anything is possible in wrestling, and a Flair return isn't out of the question for one day in the future, it almost certainly won't happen in 2024.

The main reason for that is, as noted earlier, Ric signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan isn't known for giving his performers early releases except under very rare and often extreme circumstances. Flair will almost certainly see his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While some want to see him reunite with Charlotte Flair, it may not be the best time anyway. Ric Flair's name is controversial in wrestling, and WWE may not want to bring him in even if he was a free agent.

A different AEW star could return to WWE soon

While Ric Flair is unlikely to jump from All Elite Wrestling to WWE in 2024, another former AEW star could return to his former employer. Interestingly enough, this wrestler also has ties to Ric Flair.

Andrade El Idolo has left All Elite Wrestling. There were long-time rumors and speculation that he wanted to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion since Triple H rose to power in 2022. Years later, he is now contractually free to pursue other opportunities.

It hasn't been confirmed yet that Andrade will indeed return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, but it would certainly be logical. He had his biggest successes in wrestling under Triple H's leadership. Why wouldn't he want to work under The Game again, especially when WWE is arguably the hottest it has been in decades?

Beyond that, Andrade could want to return to work with his wife, Charlotte Flair. Whether he returns to SmackDown to be by her side or to RAW to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the world, El Idolo could improve whatever show he happens to be on, thanks to his incredible talent.

