Former Intercontinental Champion to turn heel by attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on WWE RAW this week. The American Nightmare will come face-to-face with the person he namedropped on the red brand last week. The star is none other than CM Punk. Will the verbal exchange turn into a brawl just days before Royal Rumble 2024?

Hypothetically, Rhodes and Punk would go back and forth as both of them deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Rhodes might even reference Punk’s pipebomb promo from years ago, creating hostility between the two.

The segment probably won’t get violent as WWE presumably wants to keep that exchange for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The only way the segment could turn into a brawl is if Drew McIntyre shows up to stir the pot, and that won't be enough to turn Punk heel - at least not less than two months into his WWE return.

The Scottish Psychopath crossed paths with Cody Rhodes last week on RAW. McIntyre questioned his former tag team partner’s reasoning for bringing Jey Uso to the red brand. He also referenced their last match on the independent circuit before McIntyre returned to WWE.

Cody Rhodes to interrupt Seth Rollins on WWE RAW? Looking at the potential

Seth Rollins suffered an injury on WWE RAW last week. The Visionary tore his MCL and meniscus during his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal. WWE announced that Rollins will address his future on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

It is possible Rollins could be interrupted by Cody Rhodes during his segment on RAW. The duo have a history as opponents and tag team partners. Who knows, we may see a segment featuring the two men, as well as Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

Check out the card for the show below:

Seth Rollins kicks off RAW

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

