Former Judgment Day member to turn heel after losing WWE title on RAW on Netflix tonight? Potential last-minute twist explored

A former member of The Judgment Day will be putting her WWE title on the line on this week’s episode of RAW. Interestingly, there is a possibility that the star could lose her championship. If this happens, Rhea Ripley could turn heel on this week’s Monday Night show.

The Eradicator will defend the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY. The Damage CTRL member received the title shot after Mami cost her a chance to qualify for the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Given SKY’s win-loss ratio and her babyface status, she has a good chance of securing a clean victory and dethroning the former Judgment Day member.

If Mami gets dethroned, her second reign as the Women’s World Champion would come to a crashing halt in less than two months. Additionally, it would also take her chance to compete at WrestleMania 41 away. This could deeply frustrate The Eradicator and lead her to turn heel once again.

The former Judgment Day member could go after IYO SKY and attempt to injure her before The Show of Shows. She could also cost The Genius of the SKY her title defense against Bianca Belair in Las Vegas. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Rhea Ripley could start her own ‘Revenge Tour’ against The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan had started her ‘Revenge Tour’ against Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania XL, injuring her and forcing her to relinquish the Women’s World Championship. Following this, she joined The Judgment Day and stole Dominik Mysterio for herself, who later betrayed Mami at the 2024 SummerSlam, kicking her out of the faction.

If The Eradicator were to lose her title to IYO SKY, Liv Morgan would also be blamed for the defeat. After all, the Japanese star received the title shot after The Miracle Kid forced Mami to hit her during her Elimination Chamber qualifying match against SKY. The Australian star’s intervention led to the Damage CTRL member’s disqualification, granting Morgan the spot.

Therefore, Ripley could vent her anger at Liv Morgan. She could start by injuring the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. She could also cost The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez a title defense match in the future to punish her. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhea Ripley and the villainous faction.

