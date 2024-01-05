Former NXT Champion to make his WWE SmackDown return after 1569 days tonight at New Year's Revolution? Exploring the chances

Tonight's WWE SmackDown New Year Revolution is one that fans should not miss out on. Aside from several high-stakes and exciting matches, the Stamford-based promotion may have more surprises prepared.

One of the first orders of business for Triple H, when he took over, was to bring back superstars or even sign free agents, and it looks like this trend will continue this year. Several stars are rumored to sign with the Stamford-based promotion, and new faces might appear across all three brands. As per reports, one could appear as early as tonight on WWE SmackDown.

It has been reported for a while that former superstar Andrade El Idolo has been unhappy with how AEW booked him. Due to this, it's unsurprising that he chose not to renew his contract with All Elite Wrestling when it expired. Now, reports and some hints suggest that he may appear tonight on the blue brand.

As per PWInsider, Andrade was expected to appear in WWE as soon as Monday. The site also noted that the former NXT Champion was previously booked for a GCW event this year, but he has been removed from the lineup.

His former partner, Zelina Vega, also fueled the rumors of his return. The WWE SmackDown star has posted a photo of her and Andrade on her Instagram stories and recently tweeted that she has a secret.

Andrade previously wrestled in WWE from 2015 until 2021. His last match in the company occurred on October 12, 2020, against Angel Garza. He requested to be released in March 2021, which was initially denied. However, his release was granted on March 21.

Who else is rumored to return on WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution?

The Stamford-based promotion began 2024 with a bang by having The Rock return at WWE RAW: Day 1, wherein he also teased a potential face-off with Roman Reigns. It looks like the blue brand will also start the first week of 2024 with two returns.

A group rumored to return recently is Authors of Pain, who reportedly re-signed in 2022. However, it was only in the last moments of December that the duo and Paul Ellering were teased as an ally of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. As per PWInsider, Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering might return for tonight's New Year's Evolution episode.

Who is confirmed to appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown?

The first SmackDown of 2024 will be star-studded. It will feature appearances from Roman Reigns and Logan Paul and performances from Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and more.

It would be interesting to see if Andrade will return tonight on WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution.