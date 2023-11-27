Former NXT Tag Team Champions to emerge as The Judgment Day's new rivals? Preview for WWE RAW

WWE RAW after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 is a highly anticipated episode that may feature new challengers for The Judgment Day.

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre put up a great fight against Cody Rhodes and team until Randy Orton returned and led his team to victory. Now that the event is in the history books, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will look to find new challengers for the undisputed Tag Team Championships on WWE RAW.

After several duos asked for an opportunity at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships last week, Adam Pearce announced a tag team turmoil match featuring The New Day, Creed Brothers, Imperium, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, and DIY. The Creed Brothers may emerge as winners.

Expand Tweet

The former NXT Tag Team Champions impressively defeated Alpha Academy and DIY, and they may overcome other tag teams tonight to become the #1 contenders for the coveted tag titles, leading to their rivalry with Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

WWE RAW Preview: The Judgment Day will need to handle more business

Expand Tweet

Apart from addressing their #1 contenders, the corrupt faction may have more business on WWE RAW. First off, Randy Orton played a key role at WarGames to ensure the babyface side's victory. The group may target him moving forward to assert their dominance.

Damian Priest has also been claiming himself as the leader of The Judgment Day and has possibly gathered heat from other members. He was also the one to be pinned at Survivor Series: WarGames, so his stablemates may blame him for the loss, possibly leading to his exit from the group.

CM Punk also made his comeback after the main event match, and Rhea Ripley infamously flipped him off, possibly hinting at a future rivalry. The hottest star in the business may feud with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio also hold titles currently and may search for new challengers on tonight's edition of the red brand.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here