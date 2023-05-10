Former powerlifting champion to return to WWE and dethrone Gunther?

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has had a dominant run on WWE's main roster. The Ring General has been a force to reckon with inside the squared circle, steamrolling over his opponents since his debut on WWE SmackDown last year.

The Imperium leader has now held the Intercontinental Championship for over 300 days and seems unbeatable at the moment. However, that could change if WWE has Big E return and challenge him for the gold.

The New Day member has been out of action due to a neck injury since March 2022. While he was rumored to make his blockbuster return during the recently concluded WWE Draft, it didn't happen. However, given the recent reports, the former U.S. Open Powerlifting Champion's return seems imminent.

Meanwhile, another report has revealed that he could be involved in a feud with The Ring General upon his comeback. If that's indeed the case, the odds of Big E being the one to finally dethrone Gunther can't be ruled out.

The Ring General has established himself as one of the top names on the main roster thanks to his commendable run. The Imperium Leader was moved to RAW in the Draft. Given the red brand currently needs a top heel, it could be that the company is planning to push him into the main event scene shortly.

The company could have Gunther drop the title to Big E only to be pushed into a feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, E's massive win over The Ring General would help him gain much-needed momentum upon his potential return.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's recent stint has earned him huge praise

Apart from prevailing over some of the high-profile names of the company, Gunther has been doing some of the best work of his career recently. The Ring General's character work has been commendable. This has earned him huge praise from WWE fans and critics alike.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the Imperium leader during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

"They are going to put the title on him at some point. I think when the Roman Reigns thing runs its route, and it will run its route, they all do. But Gunther, and now you've seen Johnny Valentine. Now, a lot of people haven't seen this guy, and if you've never seen him, you go to a match in a small town; he didn't care how small the town was. He didn't care how big the crowd or small the crowd was. He would go out there, and his short match would be 40 minutes," said Dutch Mantell. (27:15 - 28:00)

What do you think about a potential match pitting E against Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

