Former Royal Rumble winner could challenge Gunther next: Will he win his 6th title in WWE?

With some massive wins under his belt in the last year or so, the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, seems unstoppable on the main roster. The Ring General recently added another feather to his cap by prevailing over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39. But what's next for the champion?

Following his huge win on The Show of Shows, fans have been speculating about Gunther's next challenger. One possible name who could be next in line to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship is Shinsuke Nakamura.

The former Royal Rumble winner has been off WWE TV ever since his loss against Santos Escobar in the opening round of the SmackDown World Cup in November 2022. However, the Stamford-based company has announced that The King of Strong Style will make his long-awaited WWE return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Given how popular Nakamura is amongst WWE fans, it would not be surprising if the company pushes him into a high-profile feud for the Intercontinental Championship upon his return. The creative team could have the former Royal Rumble winner return and challenge The Ring General to a match at Backlash 2023.

However, the odds of the former Intercontinental Champion being the one to finally dethrone the current one seem very low. Judging by Gunther's recent booking trends, Nakamura may fall victim to The Ring General if they lock horns in Puerto Rico.

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar reportedly not happening at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Rumors of a potential blockbuster match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar have been making the rounds for a few months now. However, a recent report has suggested that the dream match may not be happening anytime soon.

Ringside News recently reported that the current Intercontinental Champion is not slated to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

"WWE has a lot of plans in the pipeline, especially for Brock Lesnar. A rumor is going around about his future opponent, but have been able to confirm that Lesnar is NOT slated to face Gunther this summer." (H/T Ringside News)

After The Beast vs. The Ring General failed to materialize at The Grandest Stage of Them All, fans were speculating about a potential match between the duo at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, if recent reports are to be believed, then WWE fans will have to wait longer for the dream match.

Do you want to see Shinsuke Nakamura become the new Intercontinental Champion upon his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes