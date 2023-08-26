Former star to make WWE return for Bray Wyatt tribute on SmackDown tonight? It's not Bo Dallas!

The tragic news of Bray Wyatt's passing before SmackDown has undoubtedly led to significant changes in tonight's edition of the show.

Fans are anticipating an emotionally charged roller coaster, as the company is likely to pay tribute and dedicate the entire episode to the memory of The Eater of Worlds. This shift might also pave the way for the return of Erick Rowan to the blue brand.

For those who might not be aware, Erick Rowan shares a profoundly special connection with Wyatt. Both of them are former members of The Wyatt Family, alongside Luke Harper and Braun Strowman. The potential appearance of Erick Rowan is reminiscent of a previous situation when Luke Harper, also known as Brodie Lee, passed away three years ago. On that occasion, Rowan appeared in the All Elite Wrestling promotion to pay tribute to Lee.

Likewise, a similar tribute could unfold on tonight's edition of SmackDown. However, this time, Braun Strowman could join Erick in this heartfelt segment. A tribute featuring both Rowan and Strowman could serve as a fitting homage to The Eater of Worlds, complemented by video packages that revisit Bray's remarkable journey.

Bray Wyatt's creative skills have left a profound impression on millions of fans, and his impact and contributions to the industry are unquestionable. In the wake of this tragic news, fans remain in shock, hoping that tonight's edition of the blue brand will be dedicated entirely to paying tribute to Bray Wyatt.

What was Bray Wyatt's last match in WWE?

The last time Bray Wyatt competed in the Stamford-based promotion was at Royal Rumble 2023. The Eater of Worlds faced off against LA Knight in a Pitch Black match, a unique contest that concluded with a victory for Wyatt. Following this match, the former Universal Champion made an appearance on SmackDown before subsequently disappearing from the company.

During his WWE hiatus, fans held out hope for Wyatt's return in his iconic Fiend character. However, early in the morning, fans were met with the tragic news, which was revealed by Triple H.

In addition to the memorable Pitch Black match, Bray participated in several other distinctive stipulation matches. Notably, at WrestleMania 36, he took on John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match, and a House of Horrors match between Wyatt and Randy Orton occurred at Payback 2017.

These one-of-a-kind stipulations and creative concepts are a testament to the fact that there will never be another Bray Wyatt.

