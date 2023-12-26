Former Tag Team champions to help CM Punk win against Dominik Mysterio? Return match outcome explored

CM Punk is all set for his WWE in-ring return tonight at Madison Square Garden against Dominik Mysterio. Both men have been trading shots on social media in the weeks leading up to their match, but it looks like other superstars would also participate in tonight's affairs.

CM Punk returned to WWE after almost a decade at this year's Survivor Series in Chicago. While some gave him a warm welcome, others had the opposite reaction. Dominik Mysterio came into the latter group as he didn't shy away from using social media to his advantage. On December 26, 2023, both stars will finally get a chance to get physical against each other at MSG. However, Punk may need some backup.

Dirty Dom always has The Judgment Day and his Mami Rhea Ripley by his side. The partnership of the stable has proven well, as they usually come out on top, and it's no wonder that they will use the number advantage on MSG tonight.

Although Dominik has been focusing on CM Punk lately, the rest of The Judgment Day has found another enemy in The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. The real-life brothers were the recent contenders for Finn and Damian's Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and they only failed due to TJD's distraction.

Expand Tweet

On tonight's MSG match, The Judgment Day could begin to surround the ring, but their efforts will be fended off by The Creed Brothers and Ivy. While Dom is distracted, the former AEW star could use it to his advantage and put his opponent to sleep.

What did CM Punk say about Dominik Mysterio before their match tonight?

Punk and Dom are no strangers inside the ring

Dom and Punk's upcoming match at MSG won't be the first time they share the ring. In 2010, Rey Mysterio had a feud with Punk, and the Hall of Famer's family was entirely involved. As it turns out, the resentment of the Straight Edge star is further than that.

While CM Punk was at the CFFC 128 event, he promoted his match against Dominik. The former stated that he has wanted to punch the latter since he was eight, and now that he is of legal age, he can't wait to destroy him.

"Watch me beat up 'Dirty' Dominik. I've been wanting to punch this kid in the face since he was eight years old. Now he's legal and I'm gonna destroy him."

When will CM Punk wrestle again after tonight?

Punk will wrestle against Dominik again on another house show on December 30, 2023. He will have his first 2024 appearance on the January 8 episode of RAW, followed by the 22nd episode, then at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what will happen on CM Punk's WWE in-ring return tonight.