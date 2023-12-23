Former Tag Team Champions to return on WWE SmackDown this week? Preview for tonight's show

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown promises to be another highly anticipated episode of Friday Nights as we approach the end of the year 2023. For those unaware, this episode of SmackDown will be a pre-taped show, as Triple H has given a short break to its stars. The company taped this edition of the blue brand just after last week's SmackDown.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

In addition to a major announcement regarding Roman Reigns' next opponent, spoilers for the show reveal that former NXT Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn will make their return tonight. Both stars are set to reappear during the eight-Woman Tag Team Match, where Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Michin & Zelina Vega will face Damage CTRL in the Holiday Havoc match.

Expand Tweet

The match's conclusion saw the return of Fyre and Dawn, who attacked Kairi Sane upon their comeback, ultimately leading to the victory of the babyface team.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the near future as they seemingly engage in a feud against Damage CTRL after their comeback on tonight's SmackDown.

Adam Pearce to announce a major match on tonight's edition of SmackDown

In addition to these developments, tonight's show will also feature a clash between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa, as already announced by the Stamford-based promotion. However, according to leaks, AJ Styles will be part of a segment on the show before his main event match against the Bloodline Enforcer.

During this segment, the Phenomenal One will provide an explanation for his actions last week after returning to the blue brand and attacking LA Knight. Furthermore, Styles will engage in a confrontation with the Megastar and Randy Orton, with each of them claiming to be the next contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Viper states his reason for being out of action for a long time from WWE, attributing it to the Bloodline, as he seeks vengeance against the Samoan faction and the Tribal Chief. However, things escalate when Adam Pearce makes his way out and announces a triple-threat match between these three.

Expand Tweet

The winner will earn a title shot against the Bloodline Leader at Royal Rumble 2024. This match is scheduled for the January 5, 2024 episode of the Friday show, which will be themed as New Year's Revolution.

Later in the main event, Styles wrestles against Solo only to be attacked by Roman Reigns himself. Orton and Knight make the save, resulting in a brawl between the three.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match at New Year's Revolution and go on to challenge the Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024.