Former US Champion to enter a surprise feud with Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Day 1 against Drew McIntyre.

Following the victory, The Visionary doesn’t have a challenger for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event yet. Even though there are quite a few potential rivals, it’s unknown who the WWE will have him feud with for the PLE. However, the Stamford-based promotion can give a returning superstar a push by pitching him against the World Heavyweight Champion.

It so happens that Jinder Mahal and The Rock returned to WWE on Day 1, and together, they worked a segment that enabled The People’s Champ to showcase his popularity with the WWE Universe. The Modern Day Maharaja’s role in the success of the segment shouldn’t go unnoticed. Keeping that in mind, WWE may reward him with a match against The Visionary at Royal Rumble 2024.

Furthermore, Rollins just defeated Drew McIntyre. It would be quite the story if Mahal tries to avenge his former 3MB stablemate and challenge The Visionary for the title at the upcoming premium live event. However, if WWE books The Visionary vs. The Modern Day Maharaja, Mahal will most definitely not be able to secure the victory.

As of right now, this potential scenario is just speculation. However, the chances of it happening are quite high. We will have to wait and watch what WWE has in store for Rollins going forward.

Bill Apter points out the difference between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as champions

Both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have had a great 2023, and they entered 2024 as World Champions. However, The Visionary was a complete work-horse in 2023, while The Tribal Chief only had a handful of matches.

Bill Apter recently pointed out some key differences between the two champions and how they present themselves.

"Roman Reigns is a solid wrestler. You can tell that he respects the title. I love Seth Rollins, one of my favorite wrestlers and personal people. But 'hahahaha' [mimics Seth's gimmick laugh] and the whole thing, the presentation... It just doesn't feel like a world champion to me until he gets in the ring, face-to-face with someone, and he is serious. That looks like a world champion. But Roman Reigns, to me, has the aura of a world champion. Seth Rollins has the aura of a sports entertainment world champion. Reigns has the aura of a professional wrestler champion."

In the past, Seth Rollins has taken shots at Roman Reigns for not being as present as a World Champion should be.