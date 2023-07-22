Former Women's Champion to get a haircut at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

The road to SummerSlam is getting very exciting on SmackDown with a match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso confirmed for the PLE. The blue brand is set to deliver many more exciting segments for the Biggest Party of the Summer. One such segment may involve a former Women's Champion getting a haircut.

The former Women's Champion in question is Bayley. Almost three weeks ago, Bayley defeated Shotzi in a singles match on SmackDown. However, that was not enough for the Damage CTRL member. Later on in the show, Bayley was seen cutting Shotzi's hair.

While Bayley might have thought she got the better of the interaction, last week Shotzi appeared on SmackDown via video, and shaved off her hair. This week again, she delivered a horrific promo that made Bayley leave ringside. These constant promos by Shotzi seemingly indicate that she is coming after Bayley.

At SummerSlam, Shotzi could beat Bayley and exact her revenge by cutting her hair. However, there is also a chance that the matchup could take place before SummerSlam on an episode of SmackDown. This is because SummerSlam already has two confirmed women's matches, along with two in the making.

There are two women's matches being rumored to take place at SummerSlam

On RAW this week, Ronda Rousey confirmed that she would meet Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. The development came after Baszler betrayed Rousey at Money in the Bank. In what seemed like Rousey reverting back to her old gimmick, the former champion cut a promo from a press box among the crowd and booked a match at the PLE.

Later in the week on SmackDown, a triple threat match between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship was confirmed for the PLE. The match got confirmed right after Asuka launched an attack on Flair after the latter beat IYO SKY in a singles match.

While these are the confirmed matches from the women's division, there are chances of Rhea Ripley defending her title against Liv Morgan or Raquel Rodriguez based on recent developments. A potential feud-ending match could take place between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus as well.

Right now, the women's division on RAW and SmackDown are experiencing great times. On social media, WWE is receiving a lot of praise for the way they have booked their female wrestlers. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how the stories of each woman on both brands develop.

