Former Women's Champion to return after 392 days at WWE NXT Roadblock? Exploring potential title change

Before WrestleMania 40 commences, WWE NXT Roadblock will first occur. It will feature well-known stars from the developmental and main roster brands and exciting title matches. However, it looks like more superstars could appear on the brand unannounced.

Tatum Paxley developed an obsession with Lyra Valkyria in the past few months. The former interfered during the latter's matches and even helped Lyra retain the NXT Women's Championship. The champion wasn't happy and told Tatum that if she stayed backstage, a surprise would await. After Tatum complied, Lyra revealed they would challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team titles at Roadblock. However, the defending champions may have to worry about more than just their challengers.

The Kabuki Warriors, and the entire Damage CTRL, have also been busy on the SmackDown brand. Just last week, it was revealed that all group members turned their back on Bayley, and she may be out for vengeance come Roadblock.

Bayley's last appearance on NXT was during a Ding Dong Hello segment on the show's February 7, 2023, episode. However, she could make her presence known at Roadblock during the Women's Tag Team Championship match.

The Role Model could interfere with The Kabuki Warrior's match and attempt to cost them the titles. However, since IYO SKY and Dakota may be at ringside, the numbers game would be too much for Bayley and the champions will retain. However, this could drive Bayley to attempt redemption one member at a time.

What could be the effects of Dakota Kai's betrayal on Bayley on WWE SmackDown?

Bayley is alone against Damage CTRL

Many were hesitant to trust Dakota despite initially aligning with Bayley weeks ago, one of them was the latter herself. Although the betrayal leads to a disadvantage for The Role Model, it could be an opening for others.

After last week's Friday show, Dutch Mantell discussed on Smack Talk that Dakota's heel turn could lead to WWE pushing for another babyface to fill her spot. He stated that it would be a perfect opportunity for the company to add more unpredictable moments and push somebody who "needs the rub."

What message did Lyra Valkyria have before WWE NXT Roadblock?

Moments before WWE NXT Roadblock, Lyra shared her confidence in getting the win although she and Tatum are an unlikely duo and only had one tag match together. She also expressed excitement about being a double champion.

It will be interesting to see if new champions will be crowned on WWE NXT Roadblock.

