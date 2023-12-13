Former Women's Champion to return after a year at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the possibility

Fans expect several surprises for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event. The Rumble match has always been an exciting way for short returns of former superstars and legends of the sport, and one star recently rumored to follow this trend is Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out from WWE in May 2022 due to a creative dispute with Vince McMahon. Both women have since debuted in different promotions. The former joined NJPW and Stardom as Mercedes Moné, while the latter joined Impact Wrestling as Trinity. However, several changes have happened with the Stamford-based promotion since their exit.

Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and head of creative in WWE after Vince McMahon initially retired, which he retained despite the merger with the UFC and the formation of TKO. Many former superstars have returned since then, and the former Legit Boss caused buzz in the wrestling community after she posted a throwback photo from NXT.

While it's possible that Mercedes could mend bridges with WWE, it may not happen anytime soon. Recent reports from SESCOOPS said there are no contract talks between the former superstar and the company. The Stamford-based promotion's creative is reportedly not discussing anything for her return, and no deal has been pitched.

Even if Mercedes has some previous differences with the management, Triple H has also proven that it is something he could overlook. The main example of this is when he re-signed CM Punk to the company.

What could be halting Mercedes Moné from returning to WWE?

Mercedes Mone is a former IWGP Women's Champion.

The 31-year-old is currently out of action after sustaining an ankle injury in May this year. It was rumored she could be heading to AEW once she recovers. Interestingly, that may not be the case anymore.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp stated there was a plan for AEW to bring Mercedes, but ideas have changed, and there are no current plans. He added that WWE should make her an offer, but Mone's asking price is quite high. Despite this, the company should invest in her as Mercedes brings unique audiences.

Which superstar has been teasing a Sasha Banks reunion in the company?

One current superstar who has been fueling the rumors of a Sasha Banks return to the company is Bayley. The Role Model has had some tensions with her current group, Damage CTRL, and has teased bringing in her former partner for backup.

It would be interesting to see what Mercedes Mone will do if she returns to the Stamford-based promotion soon.