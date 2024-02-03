Former world champion to make first WWE SmackDown appearance in 631 days? Exploring potential deal with Nick Aldis

Fans are eagerly anticipating tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown as it will be the post-Royal Rumble edition. The company has already announced some major segments for this episode, including the arrival of Cody Rhodes on Friday nights. However, another star who might make her first appearance after almost 631 days is Naomi.

The two-time Women's Champion made her return during the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. She entered at the number two spot and survived for almost one hour and two minutes before getting eliminated at the hands of Jade Cargill.

As of writing, Naomi is yet to be assigned to any particular brand. However, recent reports suggested that the 36-year-old star will be working on SmackDown as a full-timer.

The last time Naomi appeared on SmackDown was May 13, 2022, which makes tonight's potential appearance her first in 631 days. If the former champion is coming to the blue brand, she could make a deal with Nick Aldis for a title contest against Iyo Sky before WrestleMania 40.

The Stamford-based promotion's next premium live event is Elimination Chamber 2024, and a match between Iyo and Naomi could be a perfect choice for this PLE.

WWE SmackDown preview tonight

Tonight's episode of the blue brand already seems like a must-watch edition as Cody Rhodes is set to appear in this edition with the possibility of making his WrestleMania choice. Plus, Roman Reigns will also be on this show, which heightens the anticipation among fans as both might be involved in a face-to-face confrontation.

Besides this, United States Champion Logan Paul is also advertised to make his appearance on the show after having a controversial ending to his match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. In addition to Cody Rhodes, Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley will also make her WrestleMania decision about which championship to challenge for.

These are the current officially advertised segments for tonight's episode:

Roman Reigns returns to begin his Road to WrestleMania

Logan Paul will appear following Royal Rumble controversy

Bayley to declare who she will challenge at WrestleMania after Royal Rumble victory

Cody Rhodes comes to SmackDown after Rumble victory

Overall, it seems like this edition of the Blue brand will play a pivotal role in shaping this year's WrestleMania card.

