Former world champion must return to his original roots for title match at WWE SummerSlam after openly rejecting popular gimmick

One of the biggest title matches at WWE SummerSlam 2023 will see Finn Balor challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and he must go back to his original roots before the bout.

Balor could see his story come full circle if he beats Seth Rollins to win the world championship seven years after he was forced to relinquish the title. He would face the same opponent, desperately hoping for revenge.

Usually, Finn Balor competes as the "Demon King" in his high-stakes bouts, but that won't be the case this time. The Judgment Day member openly criticized the booking of his alter-ego and shockingly labeled the fan-favorite gimmick as a "crutch."

Balor admitted that he was guilty of pleasing too many people backstage, which in turn caused his Demon persona to lose its charm. He was quoted as saying:

"It became a crutch, and I'll hold my hand up and say like, 'I'm guilty of trying to please too many people and not pleasing myself.' And the thing with that character, or even a lot of the stuff that I was doing in WWE in general, was a result of trying to please too many people. Be it the creative team, the writing team, the merchandise team, the promotions team, the tickets team, and not really pleasing myself." [H/T WrestlingInc]

With the Demon King out of the picture, Balor should resort to being The Prince. Not the version that we have seen in WWE. Instead, he should revert to his old, dangerous Prince gimmick that put him on the map.

He was the man behind The Bullet Club back in Japan and has always understood story-telling well. However, Balor was often limited to traditional characters on the WWE main roster. Triple H has always trusted The Prince's vision, and the latter should be allowed to do what he does best, play a villainous role in which he believes.

Finn Balor has massively stepped up ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023

When Finn Balor first started feuding with Seth Rollins on RAW, he was at a point where the crowd drowned out his promo with The Architect's theme music. But The Judgment Day member has since grown more comfortable, evidently putting the focus on his version of the storyline.

The intense backstage segment that saw Balor throw a steel chair into Rollins' face to get his title rematch peaked fans' interest. He has grown more robust as a legitimate challenger and seriously threatens Seth Rollins' title reign. There are multiple reasons why WWE could have Finn Balor beat Rollins at SummerSlam to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, a potential Money in the Bank cash-in is an added danger. Damian Priest has repeatedly said he wouldn't cash in on his fellow Judgment Day member. However, the room for a massive betrayal has added more suspense to the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

