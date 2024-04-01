Former World Champion, newly formed faction & more - 8 WWE stars who need to be added to WrestleMania XL last minute

Despite WWE WrestleMania XL being a two-night affair, the cards for both nights are not enough to fit every current superstar on the roster. There are only a few left days before The Showcase of the Immortals takes place in Philadelphia, and the company could sneak in a few more matches for the show.

WrestleMania XL will emanate this year from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and 7, 2024. 11 matches are currently announced for The Show of Shows, though it's still unclear if some of them are on Night One or Two. Major stars like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and more are set to appear at the event, though it's still missing some of its top stars.

For this list, we will look at eight stars that could still be added to the WrestleMania XL card at the last minute.

#8. #7. and #6. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have had an exciting run on WWE SmackDown

Since Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits joined hands earlier this year to form The Pride, they have crossed paths with Karrion Kross' The Final Testament. The leaders of the groups and fellow members have had several matches among them, but a faction vs. faction match could take place at WrestleMania.

Last week on SmackDown, The Final Testament ensured that The Street Profits couldn't qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match by interfering in their match. With Bobby's guidance, they could call out Karrion and issue a challenge to end their feud once and for all on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. #4. #3. The Final Testament could ensure Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits won't have their WrestleMania moment

The Final Testament is also one of the stables that was formed earlier this year, and they are yet to make a major statement as a faction. As mentioned above, they have been feuding with The Pride on WWE SmackDown and Karrion and the Authors of Pain will want to showcase how ruthless they can be.

A faction vs. faction match on The Grandest Stage of Them All could prove to fans why they should be the next feared stable if they could defeat the former champions.

#2. Liv Morgan has been on a "revenge tour" since returning at the Royal Rumble

One of the stars that fans wanted to see the most at WrestleMania XL was Liv Morgan, who returned earlier this year after months of television absence. Due to her history with Rhea Ripley, some wanted to see her challenge for the Women's World Championship instead. However, she could find another opponent at WrestleMania 40 for now.

Morgan being active at 'Mania, especially on short notice, could be her way to show fans and WWE that she is ready for any challenge, even on the biggest stage. It could also be a good way to showcase why she should be next in line for the gold.

#1. WWE could add more women to the card with Nia Jax

Out of the 11 matches, only 3 are from the women's division. Two are for the world titles and the other is a tag team match. From the looks of it, WWE could still have room for one more match for the female stars.

As per reports, the Stamford-based promotion has a "mystery slot" planned for the event. While it's unknown what it could be, it could feature Nia Jax having an open challenge, so other women on the roster could also have a chance to perform at the event and even build new storylines for the near future.

