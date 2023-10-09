Former world champion to win a WWE title after 1,078 days following Triple H's comments? Exploring the possibility

WWE Fastlane is now in the books. With an announced attendance of well over 13,000 fans, the show was an overwhelming success and continues the sports entertainment juggernaut's fantastic year.

Following the Fastlane Premium Live Event, Triple H discussed a number of subjects ranging from the show, the company's future, Global Localization, and Edge leaving the promotion. He also showered praise upon one former champion.

The Game heavily praised former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. He referred to her as the "unsung all-star" of the women's division. This comes after the two have worked together for over a decade now.

Given his kind words, there's a chance that The Role Model could soon be pushed to win her first title in WWE in 1,078 days. Bayley may even do so by defeating somebody close to her.

Bayley hasn't held a title since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Sasha Banks after an impressive 380 day reign from October 11th, 2019 to October 25th, 2020. That is a long drought given the amount of accolades The Role Model has achieved througout her time in WWE.

While the former NXT Women's Champion could return to the brand to capture gold, chase after the tag team titles, or even move to RAW, these aren't the most likely options. The most realistic title for The Role Model to hold next is the WWE Women's Championship, based on the constant tension between herself and IYO SKY.

Could Bayley turn on her partner and go on to dethrone The Genius Of The Sky? Given Triple H's compliments towards the veteran, another title run feels inevitable, regardless of what belt, when she'll win it, and from whom.

Bayley helped IYO SKY at WWE Fastlane

While The Role Model didn't compete at Fastlane in Indianapolis, she still played a pivotal role in the outcome of a major match. This is despite initially being told not to interfere.

IYO SKY warned The Role Model to stay away from her match, as she had to defend her coveted WWE Women's Championship against two of the all-time greats. Both Charlotte Flair and Asuka wanted to win the belt.

The bout was a competitive one, but in the end, Bayley showed up despite IYO's request. Thankfully, it ultimately worked in The Genius Of The Sky's favor. Bayley distracted the referee, causing the official to miss Asuka tapping out to Charlotte Flair.

From there, The Genius Of The Sky hit an Over The Moonsault onto Charlotte to pick up the win via pinfall. To many fans, it was the biggest victory in her main roster career, and it could arguably be attributed to Bayley. Whether that means the tension between them ends now or not remains to be seen.

