Former World Heavyweight Champion to make WWE return during SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution? Analyzing the chances

After having an unforgettable RAW Day 1, WWE is heading towards New Year's Revolution, a special edition of SmackDown set to take place on January 5, 2024. This edition of the blue brand will also end the New Year's Knockout week of the company announced by Triple H. With The Rock making his sensational comeback on RAW Day 1, fans might also expect some potential returns on tonight's edition of Friday nights.

This scenario increases the potential for Sheamus to return to the Stamford-based promotion at New Year's Revolution. The Celtic Warrior is currently on a hiatus due to recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during a match. The last time Sheamus appeared was on August 18, 2023, and since then he hasn't taken part in any television shows for the company.

In addition, Butch is also scheduled for tag team action against Pretty Deadly. However, the former NXT UK Champion needs to find his partner as conflicts are going on between the members of Brawling Brutes.

So this might result in Sheamus finally making his comeback and joining hands with his stablemate. Notably, not only the Celtic Warrior but Tyler Bate is also another potential name who could join Butch as his partner on the blue brand.

Another potential way the former champion could return is by declaring his place in the Royal Rumble 2024.

What else will happen in tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown?

Besides the possibility of a surprise return, tonight's special edition of SmackDown will also feature some high-profile segments and matches. A triple threat match is set to take place where Randy Orton will clash against AJ Styles and LA Knight with the winner booking their ticket for Royal Rumble in an Undisputed Universal title match.

Michin is also set to be engaged in a showdown against the current Women's Champion IYO Sky in a title bout.

Not only this, a clash between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar is also placed for the show with the winner getting a title opportunity against Logan Paul for his US title. Also, both The Maverick and Roman Reigns are scheduled to make appearances on SmackDown New Year's Revolution.

Overall, the show seems like a complete jam-packed edition of the blue brand. Additionally, the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown will seemingly help the company in a major way to shape the storylines and matches for the next PLE Royal Rumble 2024.