Former World Heavyweight Champion to quit WWE after losing at Elimination Chamber 2025? Exploring the potential

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is barely 10 days away. While every superstar is currently gunning to be the sole survivor in the enclosed structure, one of them could take a drastic step if he fails to win. Moreover, Drew McIntyre could also quit the company if he doesn’t win a ticket to a title match at WrestleMania 41.

The Scottish Warrior won the 2024 Elimination Chamber bout and even went on to beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he lost the title within minutes to Damian Priest, who was helped by CM Punk to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Moreover, The Second City Saint also cost McIntyre his own Money in the Bank contract by making him lose his cash-in attempt. Now, he will be entering the Elimination Chamber once again with all three men in it - Priest, Punk, and Rollins. The Scottish Psychopath is already a highly emotional wrestler and losing to the men who ruined his 2024 could really devastate him.

Notably, Drew McIntyre had a look of pure disbelief after he lost the 2025 Royal Rumble. Thus, there is a chance that if he misses another top-card title shot, he could very well walk out of WWE. The Scotsman has already threatened to leave multiple times before but has returned stronger each time.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far and fans will know more on March 1, 2025.

Can Drew McIntyre shock the WWE Universe by winning the Elimination Chamber match?

Drew McIntyre has been screwed out of several championship opportunities by CM Punk in 2024. However, he has always proven that he could have won it all if not for The Straight Edge Superstar. He has also had a very good singles run in WWE and won almost all his matches last year.

This time, however, CM Punk will have his attention divided and have five opponents instead of one. This would also include Seth Rollins, who is hell-bent on making The Second City Saint lose rather than winning the Chamber match himself.

McIntyre doesn’t shy away from any opportunism and he used Logan Paul’s brass knuckles punch to Randy Orton to get the winning pinfall last year. Thus, there is a chance that The Scottish Psychopath could shock the WWE Universe and win the Chamber once again.

This would pit the twice-in-a-row Chamber winner against the twice-in-a-row Royal Rumber winner, Cody Rhodes, for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Notably, the company has already been cooking a storyline between McIntyre and Rhodes, with The Scotsman hugging The American Nightmare and saying he understood how it felt to have no friends.

It would be interesting to see if McIntyre can win the Chamber match and finally get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

