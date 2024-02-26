Former WWE champion to attack Cody Rhodes on RAW tonight? Exploring potential henchman

Cody Rhodes will finally get his chance of redemption against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, his time on WWE RAW will surely be quite eventful. While The American Nightmare has been making friends on the brand, the same could be said of The Tribal Chief and his cousin The Rock.

Cody Rhodes now has to worry about not just Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, or Paul Heyman, but The Rock has also added to his list. Still, The American Nightmare also gained some support on WWE RAW, mainly from Seth Rollins. However, The Great One is also quite influential and intimidating, and his persona could be used even by those he feuded with in the past, Jinder Mahal.

At the beginning of the year, Dwayne Johnson returned and crossed paths with The Modern Day Maharaja on RAW. Although both men traded shots and words, which saw the Hollywood actor come out on top, Jinder still has a lot of respect for his rival.

While on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal, Jinder Mahal noted that he was on Team Rock rather than Team Cody despite some friction with The Great One. This unexpected declaration from the former champion could be observed by Dwayne and utilized to his advantage.

On the upcoming RAW episode, Cody and Seth could address the crowd and Rhodes' recent callout on The Rock this weekend. However, their segment might be abruptly by Jinder Mahal, who will attack both Cody and Seth under the orders of The Bloodline.

Jinder could reason that Dwayne and the rest of his family members promised him a title shot for the Undisputed Championship or even a chance to perform at WrestleMania against Johnson. In this way, The Bloodline could further showcase their influence and power to their opponents.

Has The Bloodline been influencing other WWE stars to do their dirty work against Cody Rhodes?

The Rock and Jinder Mahal had a heated first meeting this year

The Bloodline influencing Jinder is surely not unlikely, especially after what they showcased at the Elimination Chamber during Seth and Cody's segment at The Grayson Waller.

The SmackDown episode before Elimination Chamber saw Grayson Waller be called in by The Bloodline in a private conversation. It's unknown what exactly he and Roman discussed, but it was noted that he kept attacking Cody and Seth on social media in the lead-up to the event. He also kept talking highly about The Tribal Chief in Australia, though avoided the action when Seth and Rhodes attacked Austin Theory for mocking them.

What did Cody Rhodes say after challenging The Rock?

Although Cody is known for his determination and resilience, challenging Roman and The Rock is a challenge for anybody. Still, it looks like he is motivated enough to succeed after posting "Know Who You're Fighting For" on his stories.

It would be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will encounter any problems tonight on RAW.