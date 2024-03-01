Former WWE Champion to challenge Roman Reigns one last time in 2024? Exploring recent comments

Roman Reigns has only defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once in 2024. His second title defense of the year will be against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare earned his shot by winning the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Even though Reigns is not expected to defend his title on the Road to WrestleMania XL, the Stamford-based promotion could possibly have him put the title on the line against a former WWE Champion. The potential challenger is none other than AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One has expressed his intent to win a major title before his retirement. During an appearance on the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, Styles talked about having one more title run before calling it quits.

“I need that championship one more time before I call it quits," AJ Styles said. [H/T Ringside News]

Assuming Roman Reigns retains his title at WrestleMania XL, The Tribal Chief could then possibly defend it against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2024. On the contrary, if Cody Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he could kick off a program with The Phenomenal One on SmackDown.

Has AJ Styles ever defeated Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship? Analyzing the clues

Roman Reigns and AJ Styles had a solid feud over the WWE Championship in 2016. The Phenomenal One brought the very best out of the former Big Dog during the two back-to-back Pay-Per-View matches they had in 2016. Unfortunately for Styles, Reigns ended up retaining his title on both occasions.

Both men would meet once again at Royal Rumble 2024 in a Fatal Four-Way Match also involving Randy Orton and LA Knight. During the match, Styles performed a Phenomenal Forearm on Reigns, causing the champion to land on top of Orton and Knight.

This spot was reminiscent of The Tribal Chief’s double pin spot on Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, and Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, from WrestleMania 36. Whereas Reigns got the best of Edge and Bryan, Styles failed to pin his opponents at Royal Rumble 2024.

Do you think AJ Styles should be a world champion before his retirement? Sound off in the comments section below!

