WWE SmackDown kicked off with the Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio. KO secured the victory to secure his place in the premium live event, leaving 'Dirty Dom' without a match at the show.

However, Dom Dom isn't about to be left behind if The Judgment Day is making their way to the event. It so happens that he has confirmed his appearance at the premium live event scheduled in Perth, Australia, even though he's not on the match card.

It so happens that Dominik Mysterio can be present at the event as part of Finn Balor and Damian Priest's ringside support. Balor and Priest are going up against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. 'Dirty Dom' can help The Prince and The Archer of Infamy retain the titles by interference.

Dom Dom could also accompany Rhea Ripley during her Women's World Title defense against Nia Jax. However, since Ripley is also seemingly working as a babyface, that may not end up being the case.

Despite not being in any match at the Perth pay-per-view, Dominik will have a lot to do at the show and could play a crucial part depending on how the night pans out.

Several champions are scheduled for Elimination Chamber

Currently, the Stamford-based promotion has booked five champions for the premium live event.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is scheduled for a match against Nia Jax for the title. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor are going up against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

United States Champion Logan Paul has qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled for a special edition of 'The Grayson Waller Effect' alongside Cody Rhodes.

The other superstars who are added to the match card are Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens. All of them will be a part of the men's Chamber match. On the other hand, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi have been confirmed for the women's Elimination Chamber match.

