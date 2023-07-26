Former WWE Champion to cost Drew McIntyre a win at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring possible heel turn

Drew McIntyre will be in action at SummerSlam 2023. The Scottish Warrior will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It is possible McIntyre could lose the match due to a former WWE Champion’s interference.

The star in question is none other than Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior might interfere in Drew McIntyre’s match at SummerSlam after the latter made fun of his age during a segment with Imperium this past Monday on RAW.

McIntyre and Sheamus are real-life best friends

Jealousy might also be a massive factor in Sheamus’ potential decision to cost his best friend the match. Neither man was able to pin The Ring General for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in their triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre took a hiatus from the company after his match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Sheamus continued to mentor The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown following the high-profile event. Gunther, on the other hand, asserted his dominance on RAW after the 2023 WWE Draft.

The Austrian Anomaly is less than two months away from breaking Honky Tonk Man’s record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. It remains to be seen if he can retain the title next Saturday.

Drew McIntyre destroyed Gunther ahead of SummerSlam

The Scottish Warrior confronted The Ring General this past Monday on RAW. McIntyre demanded a title shot on the show. Gunther said he’d put his gold on the line at the August 5, 2023, premium live event. A match between McIntyre and Ludwig Kaiser took place instead.

Drew McIntyre defeated Kaiser following a Claymore. Gunther took advantage of the distraction to take out his upcoming challenger. McIntyre, however, reversed the momentum as he put the champion through the announcer’s table with a powerbomb.

Fans can check out the updated SummerSlam match card right here.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here