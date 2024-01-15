Former WWE Champion to cost Jey Uso against Gunther by turning heel after 9 years? Exploring potential swerve

Gunther will make his much awaited return on WWE RAW tonight, and Jey Uso should be present too. The Ring General has been away from WWE TV following the birth of his son, but the Intercontinental Champion is ready to take on his next rival.

Speaking of his next rival, there’s a high chance that Uso will step up to him. Recently, Uso has been tangled with the Imperium, when he defeated Ludwig Kaiser. Furthermore, Uso and Kofi Kingston teamed up to take on Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Unfortunately, the match was halted after Kingston accidentally injured Vinci.

In last week’s episode, Ludwig Kaiser took on Kofi Kingston and brutally assaulted him. Jey was nowhere around to save Kingston the way Kingston had shown up for Main Event Jey previously. With Gunther returning and possibly taking on Uso, Kofi Kingston could turn heel and cost Jey the victory as revenge.

Kofi Kingston was brutally assaulted by Kaiser, to the point that Kaiser didn’t even think about victory. He kept assaulting Kingston, and the match ended with a double count-out. Kingston could unload his frustration of last week's brutal assault on Uso, and help Gunther secure the victory when he takes on Uso, in an act of revenge!

Wrestling journalist believes Jey Uso was not at ‘Main Event’ level on WWE RAW

As mentioned above, Main Event Jey took on Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match previously on Monday Night RAW. It’s possible Uso couldn’t have won the match had Kofi Kingston not showed up to stop Giovanni Vinci from helping Kaiser.

However, even after the victory, Bill Apter believed the performance wasn’t what one expects from ‘Main Event Jey’.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble."

Currently, Main Event Jey has not been announced for Royal Rumble 2024 men’s match. WWE RAW tonight could contain the answers to these issues.

