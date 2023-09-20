Former WWE Champion to cost Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn the Tag Team Titles next week? Exploring huge twist

WWE RAW next Monday will feature a massive championship bout. Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will collide with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens with the Undisputed RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line.

This bout will be a rematch from the Payback Premium Live Event. The Canadian stars went into that match as the reigning champions, but thanks to interference from Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh, Balor and Priest left with the gold.

While all of those stars could still end up interfering in the bout, there's also a chance that Drew McIntyre may cost Kevin and Sami the win. While some fans may believe that the Scottish star would do so in order to join The Judgment Day, it could be for another reason entirely.

Drew McIntyre has been outspoken regarding the return of Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW. He isn't happy that the former Bloodline member is back in WWE. He has expressed such, as have others, yet a few men support the former tag team champion.

Notably, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn have been big-time supporters of Jey. Cody is giving Uso a chance to prove himself, while Zayn has always had an affection for his fellow Uce. McIntyre thus may blame both of them for Jey's run on RAW.

As a result, he may cost Sami Zayn the chance to win gold as a way to send a major message to both The Underdog From The Underground and The American Nightmare, along with anybody else who may show support towards Uso.

Jey Uso has seemingly decided against joining WWE's fearsome faction

While Sami Zayn is seemingly Jey Uso's only friend on WWE RAW and Cody Rhodes is at least willing to give him a shot, Jey could have bonded with others. Depending on if you believe them, Uso could've had a family.

The Judgment Day were attempting to recruit the legendary tag team star to their stable. It was Dirty Dom who initially reached out, but eventually, most members of the stable attempted to convince Jey to join their cause. In theory, the five of them united could've been unstoppable.

Jey ultimately decided against joining the fearsome foursome. He rejected the group on WWE RAW, hitting the male stars with a round of superkicks. Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley wasn't there to try to convince him, or perhaps he would've accepted their offer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jey Uso and whether he will finally be in the good graces of Kevin Owens and co.