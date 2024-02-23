WrestleMania 40 could see 13-time WWE Champion John Cena finally end his 2000+ day losing streak in singles competition and defeat Gunther to win the Intercontinental title.

The Cenation leader's last televised singles victory was against Triple H in 2018. His recent outing resulted in a loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in 2023. After the defeat, Cena gave a heartfelt farewell to the WWE Universe and then hinted at retirement. He has since left the company. If Cena competes at the biggest event of the year, he may challenge the Ring General.

According to reports, Gunther was slated to face Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. However, the Beast's absence from WWE due to a lawsuit has left Gunther without strong opposition. Cena might return in time for WrestleMania to take that place.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena shared his thoughts on potentially making an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

“I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend, and movies don’t shoot on the weekends. But when I say I’m done—in WWE, they say never say never, and a lot of people retire and come back—I'm just being honest with myself. There’s such a great new generation now as well. It’s time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day.” [H/T Entertainment Tonight]

The comments have left fans wondering about the undisclosed plans of the legendary wrestler. It remains to be seen if he will end up facing Gunther and finally break his singles losing streak. At this time, it's just conjecture. Let's wait and watch.

John Cena has never won the WWE Intercontinental Championship

John Cena's busy Hollywood schedule makes him unlikely to perform at WrestleMania 40. However, if he does make an appearance, it would be logical for him to focus his attention on Gunther.

The reason is that Cena has never held the Intercontinental Championship. Winning this title will add another jewel to his illustrious, allowing him to become a Grand Slam champion.

Cena has a history of defying all odds and emerging victorious against seemingly invincible adversaries. His impressive record as a 16-time world champion will only heighten the excitement and uncertainty of this match.

Would you like to see John Cena become Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania 40?