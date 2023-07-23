Former WWE Champion to end Dominik Mysterio's first singles title reign? Exploring possible twist

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio stunned everyone by defeating Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, he also successfully defended his title against Butch. With this victory, Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Mustafa Ali at WWE NXT Great American Bash. Dirty Dom may be dethroned by an unlikely superstar, AJ Styles, if Dominik makes it through the Great American.

Recently, there was an argument between Styles and Dominik on RAW when Rhea Ripley said that her Dom Dom should be the one to steal the title from Seth Rollins. After hearing this, The Phenomenal One burst out laughing as if The Eradicator had made a wonderful joke. When compared to someone like Styles or Seth Rollins, Dominik has no chance, in Styles's opinion.

Dominik Mysterio has come close to becoming the ideal main roster bad guy. He has grown to be the most despised heel in the company. Every time he tries to deliver a promo, fans drown him out. He has received acclaim from his colleagues behind the scenes for the effort he has put in to enhance his in-ring and mic skills.

Having a bout against someone of AJ Styles' ability will put him and his title on the map, and it will also give the NXT programming the ratings lift that it desperately needs.

Dominik Mysterio already has a victory over Styles, even though it was not quite a clean triumph. Let's see if The Phenomenal One and Dirty Dom come into conflict shortly; if they do, it will undoubtedly make for an exciting television time for fans.

How long will Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley be together?

Over the past year, Rhea Ripley and Dominik have presented one of the most improbable success stories in pro wrestling.

While Mysterio discovered himself as a misguided villain who thought he was a tough guy after spending a night in jail, Ripley's connection with Judgment Day fits her image. They are the most unexpected power couple. But looking ahead, they could one day have a good breakup angle.

The couple collapsing will make a great story. There aren't any indications yet that WWE wants to separate them because both characters appear to benefit from each other. Nonetheless, if Dominik continues to grow in the ring and on the mic, there is a lot of promise if and when WWE decides to split them up.

