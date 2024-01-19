Former WWE champion to enter at #1 and win the entire Royal Rumble match? Record-breaking performance possibly on the cards

On January 27th, 2024, WWE is set to host the Royal Rumble. The WWE Universe has plenty of expectations from this event given how successful Survivor Series: WarGames was. Also, the return of prominent superstars like CM Punk and Randy Orton has added more excitement to the event.

While the men's Royal Rumble match is something many look forward to, the women's Rumble match will be equally entertaining. There is a chance that during the Women's Rumble match, a former WWE Women's Champion could enter at #1 and win the entire competition.

The former champion in question is Bayley. As of now, Rhea Ripley holds the record for the longest time spent in the Royal Rumble at 1 hour 1 minute, and 8 seconds. However, at the upcoming Rumble, Bayley could enter at #1, break this record, and potentially win the contest.

While the angle is speculative, if Bayley does accomplish this, it would also help her in a potential face turn. It will be interesting to see how the Damage CTRL member performs at the Premium Live Event.

46-year-old wrestling star comments on the possibility of appearing at the Royal Rumble

Over the years, Royal Rumble has witnessed the return of several WWE Superstars. Since 2023 witnessed some big names return to the Stamford-based promotion, many believe that the upcoming Rumble will also witness the debut and returns of high-profile wrestlers.

Recently, Gail Kim, a former WWE and current TNA star commented about the possibility of appearing at the Rumble. Kim mentioned that she does not think WWE would ask her to come back. However, she also did not completely refuse the idea. Kim said:

“First off, I don’t think they would ask me (laughs), which is okay. But you know, you saw Mickie and what a great relationship... I think Scott D'Amore, as our leader in IMPACT, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens," she clarified. [From 7:24 to 7:42]

You can check out what Gail Kim said about returning to the Royal Rumble in the video below:

After the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton, WWE fans are hopeful they could see many more familiar faces return to the Stamford-based promotion. When the Rumble begins on January 27th, it will be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for fans.

