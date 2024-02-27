Former WWE Champion to help Damian Priest dethrone Seth Rollins before WrestleMania 40? Potential twist explored

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. While the Scotsman will take most of Rollins' attention till then, the latter must also keep in mind that Damian Priest is waiting in the trenches to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

It will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day member executes his cash-in. While there are many potential ways he could do it, WWE can present an angle where Drew McIntyre can help Damian Priest to cash in on Rollins and potentially help the former win his first world championship.

One of the reasons why McIntyre could do something like that can be attributed to him being furious with Seth Rollins for getting involved himself in The Bloodline's feud with Cody Rhodes. At Clash at the Castle in 2022, the Scotsman was close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns before the members of the Samoan faction interfered in the match and cost him the title.

On the Road to WrestleMania, The Scottish Warrior could help Priest win the title from Rollins to ensure his match at WrestleMania 40 is free from The Bloodline.

While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE does something along these lines. Until then, fans can expect to see The Scottish Warrior put up a fierce fight against Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer recently criticized Seth Rollins

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins has been a very dominant World Heavyweight Champion. Since winning the title at Night of Champions last May, The Visionary has been active and has defended his title on multiple occasions. However, despite all these wins, Rollins was recently criticized.

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo recently criticized Seth Rollins for his wardrobe choices. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Rollins was dressing like a clown.

"No, the business has not changed. The basic principle is the exact same thing it's been from day one. They're making these changes... You got World Champions dressing like clowns. Here's the worst part of it: you don't even know why he's dressing that way. He just came out one week, and like that was his new shtick. There was no explanation, nothing. Whatever, bro, he's over with the niche crowd, and I guess that's what they care about." [From 12:30 onwards]

On several occasions in the past, Russo has been very critical of The Architect. However, when it comes to the WWE Universe, Rollins is still one of the most loved superstars.