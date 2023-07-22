Former WWE Champion to help Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023? Hint: It's not The Rock!

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s story has enticed the WWE Universe. The Tribal Chief’s brutality, combined with the relentless efforts of Jey Uso, have made for some fun television.

A significant portion of the WWE Universe is on Uso’s side because he has finally seen what Roman Reigns is capable of. The star has witnessed the cruelty, faced the humiliation, and endured the pain. In fact, he may have finally understood why it was foolish of him to help The Tribal Chief against so many opponents in WWE. One of the opponents Reigns defeated was John Cena.

Considering John Cena returned at Money in the Bank, he could finally avenge the defeat he suffered at the hands of The Head of the Table at SummerSlam 2021. The 16-time world champion could make a surprise appearance to help Jey.

The question that arises is why Cena would want to help Jey after the latter was instrumental in Reigns retaining his title on so many occasions. Cena has shown in the past that he’s more than willing to help out the good guys. It is possible that the former WWE Champion will let bygones be bygones and help out Jey is his battle against Roman.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have decided the rules of engagement for SummerSlam

On the July 21, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso appeared in a segment where they decided on a stipulation for their match at SummerSlam on August 5.

During the segment, The Tribal Chief confirmed with Uso if he wanted to move forward, and upon Jey saying yes, Reigns signed the contract. However, Jey Uso tore up the contract and stated that their contract was made by blood. He then revealed that the stipulation for their bout will be a Tribal Combat.

Jey Uso then explained that the elders in the family were the ones who suggested it. The Tribal Chief agreed to move forward with the Tribal Combat. Reigns will have to defend his title in a match where anything goes. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

