Former WWE Champion to make comeback after 698 days and cost Gunther his title? Analyzing why it must happen

RAW Superstar Gunther has emerged as one of WWE's most dominant champions. While many speak about Roman Reigns' run as champion, they often forget how impressive the Austrian has been in his 600+ reign with the Intercontinental title. Despite many trying to dethrone him, none have succeeded.

However, in the coming weeks, a former WWE Champion could make his return after 698 days to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion. The former champion in question is Big E. Since his match against Ridge Holland in March 2023, he has been away from the promotion due to an injury sustained in the contest.

While Big E has previously mentioned he wants to make a smart decision when it comes to wrestling again, if he decided to come back, he could be an immediate challenge for Gunther. This is because his best buddies, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, have been locking horns with Imperium.

Hence, if Big E returns to the Stamford-based promotion, fans could witness a proper 3-on-3 match between the two factions. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it would be great to see Big E challenge and potentially win the Intercontinental Championship if he returns.

Big E recently spoke about Gunther and revealed how he would like to return to WWE

Until a few months ago, it seemed like Big E would not be returning to WWE. However, based on some updates and his recent interviews, there is a chance that fans could see him back in the ring. During a conversation on the Sarah O'Connell Show, the former WWE Champion spoke about how he would like to return.

Big E mentioned he would like to be involved in a trios match and team up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. He acknowledged that Woods and Kingston have been a massive part of his career. He said:

"I think something probably like a six-man. I think a trios match, to do it again with Kofi (Kingston) and (Xavier) Woods, that’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career… It’s a great match, Imperium’s doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz."

Big E also spoke about Gunther and praised him. He added:

"Gunther’s just been amazing, been on an incredible run, and obviously, you know, they’ve been locking horns with Imperium so to be back for a match like that would be big but, honestly, any six-man with the brothers, my guys, I think would be something that would mean a lot to me… Yeah, it’d be fun. It’s a cool contrast of styles too. They’re so stoic and austere and we’re anything but, so, yeah, that’d be fun."

While it would be great to see Big E back in the ring, ultimately, it will be best if he chooses what's good for his health. However, if he is 100 percent cleared and does make a return, it will be fun to see him compete on any brand.

