Former WWE Champion to make major change after 11 years upon rumored heel turn on RAW? Looking at the chances

WWE will present the go-home edition of RAW for Fastlane tomorrow night. A couple of matches and segments have already been announced for the show, including Jey Uso versus Damian Priest and The Miz TV with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking of McIntyre, the former WWE Champion has been teasing a massive heel turn for the past couple of weeks. The most recent tease was dropped on the September 25th episode of the red brand, when the Scottish Warrior left Koft Kingston at the mercy of Ivar.

McIntyre recently shared some footage from his build to Clash at the Castle 2022 on TikTok, with his former theme “Broken Dreams” playing in the background. It is possible that the Scottish Warrior could bring back the iconic theme song for his rumored heel turn.

Expand Tweet

With that said, the song is extremely popular with the WWE Universe, and fans may not buy into McIntyre using it as part of his highly anticipated heel turn. It is worth mentioning that the Scottish Warrior was the babyface against Roman Reigns, when WWE re-used Broken Dreams at Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre to kick off huge storyline with top star on RAW this week? Looking at the possibility

Drew McIntyre couldn’t make up his mind to save Jey Uso from The Judgment Day two weeks ago on RAW. He also abandoned Kofi Kingston after their match this past Monday, allowing Ivar, of The Viking Raiders, to attack The New Day member.

McIntyre has explicitly stated he will have issues with Cody Rhodes if Jey Uso messes up on the red brand. It is possible that the Scottish Warrior could confront the American Nightmare on Miz TV tomorrow night on the red brand.

Ideally, WWE should save the confrontation for RAW after Fastlane, but with the PLE currently boasting just four matches, fans won’t mind getting the Cody Rhodes versus Drew McIntyre at the October 7th premium live event.