Former WWE Champion to make SmackDown return this week and attack Solo Sikoa? Looking at the possibility

A special episode of WWE SmackDown is set to air later tonight. This edition will be themed SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. This broadcast will be following in the footsteps of RAW: Day 1 and NXT: New Year's Evil, both of which aired earlier in the week.

Many top superstars are scheduled to appear on the blue brand tonight. This includes the likes of AJ Styles, IYO SKY, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and many more notable superstars of SmackDown. Solo Sikoa is also scheduled to appear on the blue brand, which could lead to an interesting angle.

There is a chance that The Enforcer of The Bloodline and the next Tribal Chief could be blindsided by a former world champion. The former WWE Champion in question is Drew McIntyre. There is a chance that The Scottish Warrior could show up and assault Sikoa.

There are a few reasons why this is possible. First and foremost, McIntyre lost in a World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE RAW: Day 1. He proceeded to post an emotional and somewhat cryptic video on social media emphasizing his mindset at the moment.

That narrative, combined with his ongoing animosity towards The Bloodline, could lead to an unstable Drew appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to send a message. He could viciously assault Solo Sikoa and take him out of action. Doing so would give The Scottish Warrior a little taste of revenge after Sikoa cost him gold at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Roman Reigns will make his return on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

While it remains to be seen whether Drew McIntyre will appear on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution or not, there is one massive name scheduled for the show. Roman Reigns has been confirmed to appear on the blue brand tonight.

The Tribal Chief will be in Vancouver, Canada, for the big-time episode of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Reigns will watch three superstars battle it out for a shot at his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The three superstars in question are AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. All three performers want revenge against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but above all else, they want to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Whichever superstar wins the bout will have their chance at glory in just a handful of weeks. The winner will get to battle Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This was previously the home of the ThunderDome during the COVID-19-related lockdowns that left the Stamford-based promotion without live fans in attendance throughout much of 2020 and 2021.

