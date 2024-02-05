Former WWE Champion to make surprise appearance on RAW and force Cody Rhodes to take his spot back from The Rock? Exploring potential direction

Cody Rhodes kicked off his Road to WrestleMania 40 by winning the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. However, he doesn't plan on challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as The Rock is now targeting The Tribal Chief.

The Rock's return to potentially challenge Reigns has generated significant criticism. A video showcasing The Great One's confrontation with his cousin on WWE's YouTube channel is receiving a massive number of dislikes.

While Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania path is unclear now, a former WWE Champion might make a surprise comeback on tonight's RAW to change his mind. The unexpected return could potentially compel The American Nightmare to reclaim his spot from The Rock. The name in question is CM Punk.

Following The Rock's dramatic face-off with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, a video of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 surfaced online. In their last promo battle, Punk said Rhodes led the company by example for two years and warned him of a significantly bigger superstar taking his spot.

Punk seemingly predicted Cody Rhodes would lose momentum on the Road to WrestleMania. Now, the intense confrontation between The Rock and Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown has indeed hampered The American Nightmare's momentum.

The Second City Saint could make his comeback tonight, motivating Rhodes to proceed with his rematch against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

CM Punk could explain to Cody Rhodes that the same thing happened to him in 2013

CM Punk could counsel Rhodes on how the same thing happened to him when The Rock returned in 2013. The Great One won the WWE Championship from Punk at Royal Rumble and faced John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

Punk could mention how his loss to The Rock soured his relationship with WWE, ultimately leading to his exit in 2014. The former world champion's words could force Rhodes to reconsider his decision of seemingly giving away his 'Mania spot to The People's Champion.

The American Nightmare has not yet revealed his opponent for WrestleMania, and Punk may play a massive role in his decision. As of now, this is just speculation, and The Second City Saint hasn't been confirmed to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW.

