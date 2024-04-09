Former WWE Champion must return after 235 days and target Sami Zayn for his title

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn may have won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 but he now has a target on his back. The Underdog from the Underground is set to defend the title against Chad Gable but may need to be cautious about a returning superstar.

Sheamus is set to return to WWE TV imminently judging by a teaser that dropped during the latest episode of RAW. The Celtic Warrior has not competed since August 2023 when he lost to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in his last match in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Celtic Warrior has been a babyface in recent years as he formed his now-disbanded stable, The Brawling Brutes. Pete Dunne, formerly known as Butch, and Ridge Holland were taken under Sheamus' wing and were adored by fans.

Sheamus spent the majority of their time together chasing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He failed to beat The Ring General and may be irritated seeing Sami Zayn accomplish what he could not at WrestleMania 40.

Thus, the new Intercontinental Champion may need to be wary about The Great White's return. He could be circling for that title he desperately wanted to win before his long-term injury.

Sheamus should target Sami Zayn and Chad Gable to make a statement

Sami Zayn's win at WrestleMania 40 was emotional and he celebrated his triumph with his wife at ringside. The former Honorary Uce's Road to WrestleMania was a treacherous one which saw him undergo training with Alpha Academy's leader, Chad Gable.

Zayn has granted Gable an Intercontinental Championship match on RAW next week. This could be the perfect opportunity for Sheamus to strike and make a massive heel turn in the process.

The duo are currently two of WWE's biggest babyfaces, and this was on display on the latest episode of RAW. They teamed up and defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to a thrilled crowd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Celtic Warrior could use the outpouring of love from fans towards the two underdogs and attack both during their title match next week. This would fire a warning that the former WWE Champion means business and is willing to do it the dirty way.

Sheamus has never won the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship, and if he does, it will mean he becomes a Grand Slam Champion. The Celtic Warrior came close to doing so at Clash at the Castle 2022 but suffered a defeat against Gunther.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has spoken of his desire to win the one belt that has not graced his trophy cabinet. He said on the SmackDown LowDown in 2022:

"It’s the one title that I haven’t won, right? That’s what you’re gonna say, isn’t it? Because it’s no secret, right? I’ve been shouting it from the rooftops for the last couple of years. In my time here in WWE the one title that has eluded me to this time is the Intercontinental Championship. I have done everything to put myself in its path." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Thus, Sheamus' eagerness to get his hands on the Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam Champion could mean trouble for Sami Zayn. He has a storied history of getting what he wants which is why he is a four-time World Champion.

Sami Zayn could do with a fresh contender if he beats Chad Gable

Sami Zayn is a workhorse which has led to him facing several RAW Superstars over the past year. He booked his place at WrestleMania 40 against Gunther by winning a Gauntlet Match.

Fans have seen the Canadian star take on a vast amount of the WWE roster. He could do with a fresh face to liven up the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Sheamus is the perfect candidate for a superstar who can work as Sami Zayn's new antagonist. The Celtic Warrior loves playing either the babyface or heel as alluded to in an interview in 2014:

"I enjoy both sides of the coin. I’m sure it will come around again [for me to be a heel], but I want it to be for the right reason and right story." [H/T SEScoops]

It is fair to say that The Celtic Warrior's best work has come as a villain. Now is the perfect time for him to return and Brogue Kick heroes and put on banger after banger with Zayn.

