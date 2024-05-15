Former WWE champion must turn heel after 3,007 days; it's best for business

It's been a highly successful year for WWE so far. While this current year saw the return of several legends, it also witnessed one of the most acclaimed WrestleManias in history. Following the mega event, the Stamford-based promotion is still carrying the same energy.

Triple H and Co. have an opportunity to spice things up and further make it interesting for fans. On RAW, the promotion must turn Kofi Kingston heel. Kingston, who was seen speaking to Karrion Kross after the former's loss to Gunther, must walk a villainous path.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Kofi Kingston must turn heel.

The New Day has lasted too long in WWE

While The New Day is one of the most successful factions in WWE, it would be safe to say that their run has lasted too long. Even though they aren't necessarily boring, Big E being sidelined has led to a decline. Maybe this is the right time for the faction to split.

Kofi Kingston could look to break ties with Xavier Woods in the coming weeks and officially turn heel. By doing this, Kingston and Woods will both be able to explore a singles career.

It's been 8 years since Kofi Kingston turned heel in WWE

The last time Kofi Kingston was a heel was when The New Day turned heel in 2016. Since then, every superstar in the group has only been a babyface. While they have always been popular with fans, Kingston hasn't achieved a lot apart from a WWE Championship run, which didn't last long.

Hence, it's probably time for him to explore a different path. In the coming weeks, the former United States Champion could turn his back on Xavier Woods and officially turn heel. Maybe this way, Kingston can achieve more singles success in his career.

Potential Singles title run

As mentioned above, Kofi Kingston's only world title run came in 2019 when he defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship. However, this reign only lasted 180 days. Since then, Kingston has only been able to win tag team gold, which made his singles career suffer.

Hence, if Kingston wants to win a singles championship, it's probably the right time for him to turn heel. While he might not get a World Heavyweight Championship shot, Kingston could compete against Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.