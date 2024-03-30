Former WWE Champion must turn heel after WrestleMania XL following a poor last 12 months; he's even hinted at it

WWE WrestleMania has almost taken its full shape after the latest episode of SmackDown, but a former multi-time world champion has been left out. He may want to turn heel soon.

Bobby Lashley has been a feared name in Titanland for years, but over the last 12 months, the former WWE Champion has been nowhere near the main event scene. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, his faction continued their rivalry against Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. A battle between the two sides looks likely at WrestleMania 40, but something better could happen after the feud concludes.

A potential heel turn after The Grandest Stage of Them All will be something The All-Mighty could certainly benefit from. Let's see why the turn should happen:

Lean past few months

Things looked to be going downhill after Bobby Lashley wasn't even included on the match card of WWE WrestleMania 39, but fans got hope when he shook hands with The Street Profits and turned heel.

While the new faction looked promising, nothing great was notably achieved during the run. Another issue that occurred after the faction started feuding with The Final Testament was that they turned babyface.

While a WrestleMania showdown between the two factions looks certain, the rivalry has failed to generate hype among fans. A heel turn could be the move to elevate the lost legitimacy.

Scrapped United States Championship feuds ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Last year, Bobby Lashley looked to be entering into a United States Championship feud with the legendary Rey Mysterio. However, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to the main roster to interfere in his #1 contenders match against Santos Escobar.

Elimination Chamber 2024 was another chance to book Lashley as a potential challenger for the United States Championship. However, the company opted to book Randy Orton and Kevin Owens against the champion, Logan Paul.

These missed opportunities have arguably diminished the hopes of a future title run, so a change could prove profitable.

Bobby Lashley hinted at a heel turn recently

During a WWE SmackDown exclusive interview after the heated confrontation between The Final Testament and The Pride this week, Bobby Lashley expressed his frustration ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 and teased a heel turn.

" [I] tried to be a nice guy. I tried to suppress that anger that I had in me for so many years. Tried to put on a smile and do what everybody wanted. One thing I can say is [that Karrion] Kross was right about one thing. It’s that I try to please too many people. I was over here shaking people’s hands, and I did that because the person that I was a few years ago, I didn’t like. It was starting to scare me. It was starting to scare me—the kind of person that I was, the anger that I had inside me... To be honest, that’s been the worst time of my professional wrestling career,” Bobby Lashley said.

With that said, the much-needed heel turn of The All-Mighty could happen as soon as the next episode of WWE SmackDown.

