Former WWE champion needs to make his SmackDown return after 609 days tonight

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will kick off the annual Draft of the Stamford-based company. Several stars from the blue brand and RAW are eligible to be switched, but this year, NXT will also join the affairs. With this in mind, Baron Corbin could be expected to return to the main roster.

The last time Baron Corbin performed on the SmackDown brand was in August 2022, before he sided with JBL on RAW and was drafted as a free agent last year. Despite the freedom to perform on the main roster, the former United States Champion began performing on NXT. However, it looks like The Lone Wolf could return to the blue brand soon.

There are a variety of reasons why Corbin might return to Friday Night SmackDown soon.

There are already rumors that Baron Corbin will return to the main roster

It is no secret that Baron Corbin's character struggled a bit on the main roster in the past few years, and being performing on NXT somewhat helped him regain fans' attention and improve his character.

Due to this, it is no wonder why the Stamford-based promotion has regained its interest in possibly having Corbin back on the main roster, with Fightful Select reporting that Corbin will most likely return to the main roster. The Lone Wolf is versatile with his character, a consistent superstar, and continues to be a talented in-ring performer.

Bron Breakker could use some more guidance on the main roster

An NXT Superstar who joined the main roster before the WWE Draft 2024 was Bron Breakker, who signed with SmackDown while still being the NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. While he is already receiving a massive push on the blue brand, Bron still has a lot to prove on the main roster.

Bron Breakker is presented as a dominant star on Friday Night SmackDown, but he still has to have a solid feud and rivalry. One person who could help The Big Bad Booty Nephew is Corbin himself. The Stamford-based promotion could reunite them as a duo, while Breakker figures out the essentials of being a singles star.

Baron Corbin has a more legitimate character in WWE

As mentioned above, Baron Corbin was not represented with the best character during his time on the main roster for the past several months. However, moving him to NXT shaped him to be an eye-catching performer with a better representation.

If The Lone Wolf moves to the main roster again, specifically to SmackDown, he has a better chance of succeeding and even feuding for some of the blue brand's championships. Interestingly, he has even teased the idea of possibly facing Logan Paul for the United States Championship at Backlash France.

