Former WWE champion to be punished on Monday Night RAW for what he did at the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

With the Royal Rumble now in the books, it will be interesting to see what happens next on RAW on Netflix on Monday night, as The Road to WrestleMania continues. Both the Men's and Women's Rumble Matches created new storylines, but a certain RAW Superstar, and former champion, could have to deal with punishment for his actions at the Rumble.

This superstar is Ludwig Kaiser. The star took part in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but came up short and lasted only three seconds before Penta eliminated him, marking one of the fastest eliminations in WWE history.

This Monday on RAW, Ludwig Kaiser could be confronted by the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General had told his Imperium partner that he had to succeed in singles action, but this hasn't happened yet, aside from a couple of title shots against the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Trending

Gunther could confront Kaiser and even physically assault him for failing to make the difference at the Royal Rumble and getting eliminated in three seconds.

The Ring General could use the example of Giovanni Vinci to make Kaiser understand what was at stake and make him follow Gunther's footsteps to achieve success or else be kicked out from Imperium.

Expand Tweet

RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser confident that he will have a breakout year in 2025

Over the past few months, Ludwig Kaiser has become one of the most promising stars on Monday Night RAW and even came close to dethroning Bron Breakker and becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.

He spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture and shared his confidence that he would have a breakout year in 2025 and would find success in singles action.

"Everything went extremely fast for me. I already feel like, from the outside, whenever I step in there, people are waiting, people are waiting, but people kind of forget it’s only been really a year. Working for the best promotion in the world also means dealing with the toughest competition in the world. So, I think I’m on my way, and 2025’s gonna be a great year for the Kaiser, I promise that," Ludwig Kaiser said. [H/T - 411 Mania]

It remains to be seen if he will still reunite with Gunther going forward as part of Imperium, or he will continue his quest for winning his first singles title in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback