Former WWE Champion to quit SmackDown after his stable quietly disbanded during lengthy hiatus? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown is home to numerous factions and superstars. The blue brand boasts the likes of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Sheamus, and Charlotte Flair, to name a few. The Celtic Warrior is currently out of action with an injury, and things have only got worse for The Brawling Brutes in his absence.

The former WWE Champion was the glue that kept Butch and Ridge Holland together. His absence really affected The Brawling Brutes. Butch and Holland developed differences and quietly disbanded amid Sheamus’ lengthy absence.

Ideally, the Celtic Warrior would return on SmackDown to get the band back together and go straight after Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Alternatively, he could consider a different path and quit the blue brand altogether to move to Monday Night RAW for better opportunities.

It is worth mentioning that The Brawling Brutes' last match together came against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) on the November 24, 2023, episode of the blue brand. The Brutes ended up on the losing side.

When was Sheamus’ last match on WWE SmackDown before injury?

It’s been nearly four months since Sheamus last competed in a WWE ring. The Celtic Warrior last competed on the August 18, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He gave longtime friend Edge (aka Adam Copeland) his farewell match.

The Rated-R Superstar went on to sign with Tony Khan’s AEW, making his debut for the promotion at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event on October 1, 2023. The former multi-time champion made his AEW in-ring debut on the October 10 episode of Dynamite.

