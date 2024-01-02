Former WWE Champion on RAW: Day 1 - What did Michael Cole have to say? Deciphering the clues

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett kicked off RAW: Day 1 tonight. The WWE announcers recapped the line-up for the New Year’s edition of the red brand. Cole also talked about Triple H’s blockbuster announcement from the weekend.

For those unaware, The Game had not confirmed nor denied reports that a former WWE Champion would appear at the January 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. Cole pretty much confirmed the unannounced superstar would show up during the show.

WWE’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle asked fans to drop their predictions for the mystery star.

Check out Triple H's post below:

There were reports before the show that The Rock could be the mystery superstar bound to appear on RAW: Day 1 tonight. The Great One was spotted at the Rose Bown, which is near the site of tonight’s show, with Nick Khan.

Which match kicked off WWE RAW: Day 1?

WWE RAW: Day 1 kicked off with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. The two women have been at odds with each other for the past five years. Nia infamously broke Lynch’s nose with a stiff punch years ago on RAW.

Both women put on a great match in front of the San Diego crowd. Lynch pulled off some cool moves in her attempts to put away the much stronger Nia. The Irresistible Force, however, busted open her opponent with another punch.

She won the match with a Banzai Drop. It remains to be seen if the two women will collide in the future.

